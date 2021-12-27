West Ham struggles continue as Saints edge thriller

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

West Ham were punished for a sloppy start but they gradually began to dictate the play from midway through the first half into the second.

Without Michail Antonio, who had gone 10 games without a goal himself, they looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, while Southampton executed their counter-attacking approach superbly.

After the Jamaica striker's introduction, the Hammers were much more threatening. But they couldn't stay level for long enough on both occasions after they equalised, constantly making life difficult for themselves on a frenetic Boxing Day afternoon.

After a bright start to the season ignited hopes of another top-four push, West Ham have dropped to sixth and have their work cut out to get it back on track.

For Southampton, boss Ralph Hasenhuttl praised a "brave" performance as they edged an enthralling game.

Armando Broja, leading the Saints attack, was a handful throughout, as his side moved nine points clear of the relegation zone with a hard-earned first win in seven Premier League games.

