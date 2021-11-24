Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before his side take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday.

Here is what the Leicester City manager had to say:

Rodgers says he is not taking links with the vacant managerial job at Manchester United as a compliment, adding: “It’s not real. There’s always gossip and that will be there until they appoint a full-time manager. My commitment is to here";

He says the club's fans have been "brilliant" since he joined but called for "a bit of perspective" after some chose to boo after Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea;

Defender Ricardo Pereira and midfielder Youri Tielemans will miss Thursday's game through injury;

Leicester are four games without a win and must find the small margins that will improve their position, with Rodgers adding: "If we don’t, we sit in the middle of the table where we are at the minute. It’s about that sacrifice. You have to suffer";

The manager urged his side to find their "edge" again but says he is "really pleased" with what he has witnessed in training over recent days.

