Hammers earn much-needed win

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

This was a much-needed win for a West Ham side that appeared to be struggling to show the form that had them challenging at the top end.

Even at the start of this game their quick, crisp counter-attacking football was rarely evident but, as Watford failed to build on their bright opening, the Hammers became more confident and looked more like their old selves.

Having been in danger of slipping out of the top six over the festive period, this victory means they can now refocus their push to finish in the top four.

For Watford, however, this was a disappointing loss, particularly as they were considerably more rested than West Ham, with this their first game since 10 December because of Covid-19 issues while the Hammers had played four times since then.