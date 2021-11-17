He may be considered one of the most controversial figures to ever grace the Premier League - but Luis Suarez's talent and impact is beyond question.

He lit up English football during three years at Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 before moving to Barcelona for £75m.

On the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards explain why he ranked so highly on their list of greatest South Americans to grace the Premier League.

"Suarez was spectacular and outstanding," said Shearer. "You would love to have him in your team."

Lineker added: "He was so dangerous. I remember seeing him play for Ajax the year before and asking: 'Who is that centre-forward?'.

"Steven Gerrard says Suarez is the best player he ever played with in his career."

