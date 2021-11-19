Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury.

Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected to feature after he withdrew from the England squad due to illness.

Angelo Ogbonna could miss the rest of the season because of the knee injury sustained in the win over Liverpool.

Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko should both be fit to return.

Pick and share your Wolves XI here

Who makes your Hammers line-up?