Brentford v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
- Published
This will be the first top-flight meeting between Brentford and Norwich. The Bees are winless in their past five league meetings with the Canaries, drawing 1-1 twice and losing 1-0 three times in this run.
Norwich haven’t lost an away league game against Brentford since August 2009 (2-1 in League One), winning two and drawing three of their five visits since then.
Sides starting the day bottom of the Premier League have lost 19 of their past 20 league games away to London sides.