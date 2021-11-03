BBC Sport

Brentford v Norwich: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • This will be the first top-flight meeting between Brentford and Norwich. The Bees are winless in their past five league meetings with the Canaries, drawing 1-1 twice and losing 1-0 three times in this run.

  • Norwich haven’t lost an away league game against Brentford since August 2009 (2-1 in League One), winning two and drawing three of their five visits since then.

  • Sides starting the day bottom of the Premier League have lost 19 of their past 20 league games away to London sides.