Kevin de Bruyne says he can understand why team-mate Raheem Sterling would be frustrated by not playing regularly for Manchester City.

Sterling, who has not been a regular starter in recent months, said last week that he would be "open" to a move away from Etihad Stadium if it meant more game time.

Speaking before City take on Club Bruges in the Champions League on Tuesday, De Bruyne said: "Rotation is important because we are playing four competitions and mostly going far.

"But I understand the frustration. I am a player that needs rhythm also."

Tuesday’s meeting with Club Bruges will be De Bruyne’s first club game in Belgium since he left Genk for Chelsea in 2012.