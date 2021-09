The first Merseyside derby of the 2021-22 season is due to take place at Goodison Park on 30 November, a midweek fixture.

The reverse match at Anfield will be played on the weekend of 23-24 April 2022.

Last season's fixture at Everton ended in a 2-2 draw but will also be remembered for a campaign-ending injury to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Toffees then won at the home of their rivals for the first time since 1999 in February.