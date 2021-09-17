Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:

Vieira was delighted with his side’s 3-0 victory of Tottenham last weekend: "It’s always good to win games because that will give you more confidence and belief about what we try to do and the game we want to play";

He said it was the perfect start to life at Palace for Odsonne Eduoard: "There’s nothing better than scoring two on your debut";

But the Eagles manager also praised Christian Benteke, who came off for Edouard, for his performance and he said they can play together;

There’s “no fear” as Palace head to Anfield and Vieira says his team “must be brave and go there thinking we can get something” against “one of the best sides in Europe”;

On the quality of his side, Vieira said: "I think we have a team that allows us to compete in every single game."

