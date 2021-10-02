Leeds v Watford: Confirmed team news
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change to the side who lost to West Ham.
Diego Llorente returns, coming in for Charlie Cresswell, who drops to the bench.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton.
Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood.
There are two changes to the Watford side who drew with Newcastle.
Ozan Tufan and Francisco Sierralta come in for Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley, who has recovered from a suspected concussion but only makes the bench.
Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Ekong, King, Tufan, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Sierralta, Kucka.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Hernandez.