Kyogo's late goal is 'massive' for Celtic - McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was in no doubt about the importance of the late Kyogo equaliser which earned his side a 2-2 draw against Rangers to maintain their nine point gap at the top.

"Massive, just in the context of the season it keeps us in the same place as we were coming into the game," McGregor said.

"In terms of performance we could have been a lot better, but it’s a big goal at the end of the game.

"Again the boys showed their character to keep going even when things are against us and performance levels aren’t quite where they should be."

With the nine point gap maintained - plus a far superior goal difference - McGregor wouldn't be drawn on what it meant for the title race. He said Celtic will keep the focus on themselves as they aim for title glory.

"When you come here you have to be on the money to make sure you get a result. They played well - after 20-25 minutes they got a hold of the game and we never quite got to grips with it.

"As long as we do what we want to do and focus on ourselves hopefully come the end of the season we will have a good outcome."