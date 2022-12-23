Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League game at Southampton on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Defender Adam Webster and striker Danny Welbeck will both miss the trip to St Mary's through injury, although the latter may recover for next Saturday's game at home to Arsenal.

De Zerbi said he and his side were "angry" with their midweek Carabao Cup exit on penalties at League One side Charlton but felt the Seagulls played "good enough to win".

The Italian confirmed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister would have a fortnight off, adding "I want Alexis to come back when he is ready to play".

He said Brighton would face the new problem of having players with success at international tournaments, something big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City are used to - "for us it’s completely different," De Zerbi added.

De Zerbi said the game against a Southampton side under new boss Nathan Jones would be "difficult" but added: "I believe in my players - they suffered this last result and I wait for a good answer on the pitch."

