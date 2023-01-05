A collection of Everton fan groups have called on club owner Farhad Moshiri to make "sweeping changes at chair, board and executive levels".

The Toffees sit in the Premier League relegation zone - having narrowly survived last season - and growing discontent within the fanbase is evident.

Manager Frank Lampard faced questions over his future in his news conference on Thursday and explained he believes he is overseeing a "process" given he took charge of a club in a relegation battle last season.

The collection of fan groups have written to Moshiri to state: "The time to save our club from continued decline is now. For too long, despite your investment we have seen diminishing returns that now threaten our existence as a Premier League club.

"We the undersigned fan and social media groups call on you to make sweeping changes at chair, board and executive levels.

"Bring in competent professionals who can reverse our decline and make us competitive once more."

Fans have already planned protests for home fixtures beginning in February.