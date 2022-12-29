Fulham defender Tim Ream was chosen by Garth Crooks in his Team of the Week after impressing in the win over Crystal Palace.

Crooks said: "Any player who scores his first Premier League goal at the age of 35 deserves a mention; any defender who finishes the way Tim Ream did against Crystal Palace deserves to be in my Team of the Week.

"The USA international defender has had an exceptional season so far. Having been ever-present for Fulham in the league, he went to the World Cup and on his return seems to be playing better than ever."

