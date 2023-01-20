Starfelt welcomes fight for places after 'really good' Kobayashi debut

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt has welcomed the additional competition after Yuki Kobayashi impressed on his debut.

Starfelt moved to the right side of central defence to accommodate the left-sided Japanese player following a minor injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers and the pair helped Celtic to a 4-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday.

"I thought he played really well, it was a good debut for him,” the Swede said of his partner.

“He was cool on the ball and he won his duels. He was really good.

"Was it a welcome to Scotland? Yes. That is what a lot of the games are like here. It's very physical.

"He did really well and he showed he can handle it. I didn't give him too much advice, just the normal stuff like getting to know each other and knowing how close to be to each other to help each other out.

"The competition for places is really good, it pushes everyone. It keeps everyone on their toes and on edge, while developing their games. The rest is up to the coach."