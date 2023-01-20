Kingsley eyes another wonder strike to knock out Hibs

Stephen Kingsley reckons he is overdue a goal as he eyes another sensational Edinburgh derby strike this weekend to help Hearts past Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

The defender curled in a brilliant goal for what proved to be the winner in last season’s semi-final at Hampden.

The sides renew their rivalry in the fourth round at Easter Road on Sunday and Kingsley, who hasn't netted since, said: "They showed my goal on the screens before the game against Aberdeen on Wednesday and that was nice, it gave me a wee confidence boost.

"Hopefully I can get another one on Sunday, if I play. That would be brilliant but, to be honest, if we get the win it doesn't really bother me who scores. Although I am overdue a goal.

"Hibs have had a tough time of it recently but a derby's a derby and it doesn't matter about past results or current form.

"It is about the better team on the day. We need to make sure that is us."

SNS

Stephen Kingsley's stunning strike gave Hearts a 2-0 lead in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final