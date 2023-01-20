Kingsley eyes another wonder strike to knock out Hibs

Stephen Kingsley reckons he is overdue a goal as he eyes another sensational Edinburgh derby strike this weekend to help Hearts past Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

The defender curled in a brilliant goal for what proved to be the winner in last season’s semi-final at Hampden.

The sides renew their rivalry in the fourth round at Easter Road on Sunday and Kingsley, who hasn't netted since, said: "They showed my goal on the screens before the game against Aberdeen on Wednesday and that was nice, it gave me a wee confidence boost.

"Hopefully I can get another one on Sunday, if I play. That would be brilliant but, to be honest, if we get the win it doesn't really bother me who scores. Although I am overdue a goal.

"Hibs have had a tough time of it recently but a derby's a derby and it doesn't matter about past results or current form.

"It is about the better team on the day. We need to make sure that is us."