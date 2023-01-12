'We have a knack of winning important football matches'
- Published
Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall says it is "what you dream of as a kid" to reach a cup semi-final, following their victory on penalties against Wolves in the EFL Cup.
"It was a must-win game to keep the momentum going," Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"Tonight we didn't play our best but we found a way to win the game. Teams who win things at any level have a knack of winning games like that.
"We practice penalties before the cup ties, I am not going to give away our secrets but it is two from two from the City Ground.
"We have a knack of winning important football matches and I don't think that is a bad thing to have as a side.
"To be in the semi-finals of a cup competition is what you dream of as a kid."
City ground I love you!! Through to the semis 🔥😍 Let’s go! 🔥🔜🔛🔝 @NFFC pic.twitter.com/jkWKleQcb3— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) January 11, 2023
Semi-finals!!! Let’s goooo ❤️ @NFFC pic.twitter.com/h7edAxXbJt— Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) January 11, 2023
Semi Final !!!! ✨— Orel Johnson Mangala (@JMangala_8) January 11, 2023
Come on lads 🔴🌳#Mangality #NFFC pic.twitter.com/W9zjMyOsZd