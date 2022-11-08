Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

"After one year we have made a lot of improvements but if anyone thinks we are ready to win trophies I have to tell you that it will be really difficult. We are a long way from the teams with stronger squads who are used to winning" - Antonio Conte.

For the avoidance of doubt, Tottenham’s current coach is a serial winner. There will be some Tottenham fans scratching their heads and wondering why the Italian is mostly producing football which is frustrating to watch, but this is the style that has stood both he and Jose Mourinho - plus many others - in good stead.

Conte clearly appreciates his squad’s limitations and, while a modest degree of Premier League success can be carved out thanks to the predominantly low quality of the division, serious personnel upgrades are required if ambitions to land silverware are to be matched.

If Antonio’s hesitancy to use new recruits such as Djed Spence and Mata Pape Sarr are an issue for you, then it's worth at least trying to appreciate that these youngsters would be extremely exposed in a side with less than entirely reliable senior players in it, such as Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Fewer punts and more listening to what your coach actually wants, Mr Levy. The alternative is you get sent back to square one again and try to find yet another manager prepared to take on this dysfunctional doer upper of a side.