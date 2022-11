Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has made Australia's 26-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Boyle, who has missed the last two matches for Lee Johnson's side through injury, is in line for his major tournament with the Socceroos.

Former Hibees, Jason Cummings, Jackson Irvine and Jamie Maclaren will buddy up with Boyle for the major finals.

Australia are in Group D with reigning champions, France, Denmark and Tunisia.