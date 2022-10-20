Hearts' injury problems are beginning to ease, with a﻿ couple of unnamed players back in the squad for Saturday and "hopefully a few more over the coming weeks".

N﻿eilson is preaching patience over VAR which takes effect this weekend, saying it is a "step forward" for Scottish football but will inevitably bring "teething problems".

H﻿e expects Celtic may rotate their team on Saturday with an eye on Tuesday's Champions League game, but says they have quality throughout the squad and Hearts will have to be at their best.

Neilson has no concerns over Hearts' current league position of seventh, insisting they could rise to third this weekend and that the table will be tight all season.