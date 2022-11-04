'Hard to watch so many defeats'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Hearts' 3-1 defeat away to Istanbul Basakeshir in the Conference League.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Alex: As a lifelong Hearts supporter, you can't imagine how hard it is to watch a team with so much opportunity lose so many games. Opportunities in life don't come that often, we have to grab them and make the best of each. This Hearts generation has lost its courage.

Papa Jambo: I feel that Robbie Neilson has taken us as far as he can. The board need to get a more experienced manager who has different strategies for differing teams/opponents. He's a good Championship manager at best. It's been reported that the club made £3.5m from our European games. Use it to get a new manager and invest some in new signings.