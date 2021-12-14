Man City v Leeds - confirmed team news
- Published
Kevin de Bruyne returns to the Manchester City midfield to make his first Premier League start since their win at Old Trafford on 6 November.
That is one of four changes by City boss Pep Guardiola, who also recalls John Stones to play alongside Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in what looks likely to be a three-man back-line, and brings in Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez up front.
Joao Cancelo is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all drop to the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand
Leeds name the same side that lost so late on at Chelsea on Saturday. Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined by injury so Tyler Roberts leads the attack alongside Raphinha and Daniel James. Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Harrison, Raphinha, Roberts, James
Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins