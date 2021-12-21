Matt Rowson, BhAPPY blog, external

I was in a panto this week. It’s the highlight of the year.

This may sound slightly perverse, but trust me. In context, it’s a fine, fine thing. The only problem with it, in fact, is the cliff that you drop off at the end of the process. As rehearsals build up, the play occupies your mind to an increasing extent… lines, costumes, props, make-up, logistics, everything… until it stops. And there’s a big hole, coincident with a big hangover.

What you need in this circumstance is a football match to shout at, of course. A distraction, something else to think about. Football serves different purposes at different times – a fun pastime when things are good, an escape when things are bad, an opportunity to see friends, family, whatever. When it’s missing, and you’re reliant on it for that thing, there’s a gap.

Obviously, Covid has had far graver, more severe consequences here and across the world. The postponement of a home match against Crystal Palace is not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, panto or otherwise.

Merry Christmas.