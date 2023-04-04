Tough run awaits, but with recent intensity, belief and effort, Buddies will battle

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

While the majority of the country was enjoying one of the best international breaks of a generation, Stephen Robinson and David Martindale were locked in their offices cooking up their respective game-plans for the latest in a series of massive games in the race for the top six.

St Mirren got off to the perfect start as Livingston’s Luiyi de Lucas saw himself punished - via VAR - for a first minute handball. Mark O’Hara firing home the resulting penalty in front of a delighted crowd at the SMISA Stadium.

The game was an interesting study in the implementation of the 3-5-2 formation, with Martindale switching from his preferred 4-2-3-1 in an attempt to more closely match Saints.

Overthinking perhaps on the part of the Livi manager, as the visitors struggled to deal with the intensity of Saints’ explosive style of play, finding themselves 2-0 down after just 18 minutes thanks to a neat Tony Watt finish.

Saints’ front two of Watt and Curtis Main were imperious. Leading the press from the front and forcing Livi long, which the defensive spine of captain Joe Shaughnessy and man of the match Alex Gogic in front of him were more than happy to deal with all game.

With the contest effectively finished on 42 minutes after a second O’Hara spot kick, putting him into double figures for the season, the second half was an exercise in game management as thoughts turned to the upcoming run of games. With Hearts and Rangers away, and Killie at home lying between now and the split, Robinson’s men do have one of the tougher runs of the teams around them.

However, if the intensity, belief and effort on show on Saturday is anything to go by, it is a battle you’d be hard pressed to bank on them losing.