Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Wow. Where do I start this week?

I may as well come flying out of the blocks with a bold statement just like Newcastle United did against Tottenham Hotspur.

This is it - the Magpies have replaced Spurs in the top four. Forever. Tottenham fans aren’t going to like it, the so-called 'big six' aren’t going to like it but Newcastle are here to stay.

Eddie Howe's disrupters have arrived and are only just settling in.

In a game that was branded "the top-four decider", the Toon Army were cheering five goals inside 21 minutes with Spurs fans retreating back to the capital.

An astonishing start had the Geordies in dreamland, including Jacob Murphy whose celebration for his second of the afternoon matched those in the crowd - disbelief.

It was staggering how relentless and ruthless the Magpies were. It was also shocking how embarrassing Tottenham were and I do feel for those away fans - they deserve a refund from their owner - whose name they chanted out during the game.

This is not just a flash in the pan from Eddie Howe's side either. It is thoroughly deserved. They have sat in the top four for the majority of the season. Now they have opened up a six-point gap with a game in hand on Spurs.

It’s looking more and more likely the faithful Geordies will be singing along to the Champions League anthem next season.