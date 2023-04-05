Unai Emery after Aston Villa's win at struggling Leicester: "First we have to be consistent in the top 10. We can add another step of thinking to be a candidate in the European positions but it is going to be difficult because Brighton and Brentford are playing very well. We are now with them.

"Chelsea and Liverpool have to be in Europe next year. They will fight for it but we can have ambition and motivation to try to be a candidate.

"We are going to be very demanding and not relax or stop."