Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move to Napoli could happen, but there are a lot of issues for the Italian side to overcome before deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It is fascinating, but it is also slightly tedious now. Every week it’s a new club.

"Napoli are interested and they can offer him Champions League football. His agent has supposedly been speaking to Napoli about what they can pay him, but Manchester United are going to want a transfer fee.

"Why would they just let Cristiano Ronaldo leave? Can Napoli afford the transfer fee? Can Napoli afford his wages? Ronaldo is currently complaining because he is supposed to take a pay cut after Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

"It is a saga. It could happen, but there are so many obstacles for Napoli to overcome in terms of finance. I still think he will be a Manchester United player at the end of the month."

