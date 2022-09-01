Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Where to start with a transfer window that has seen Chelsea splurge north of £250m on new signings this summer - with more to come, by all accounts?

A squad that was already creaking at the seams even before Roman Abramovich's reign as owner ended is still in need of strengthening, as shown by a second defeat of this fledgling season at Southampton on Tuesday.

A defensive-minded midfielder has been a need all summer and late interest is being shown in Ajax's Edson Alvarez, PSV's Ibrahim Sangare and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, while it is believed Chelsea are in the market for two attackers, depending on departures.

Names to look out for include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who seems more likely than not to join from Barcelona and Wilfried Zaha, whose contract at Crystal Palace has just a year left to run.

Moves for Everton's Anthony Gordon and Frenkie de Jong have petered out, but Chelsea are keen on RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol with a view to signing yet another central defender, if you can believe that, for the 2023-24 season and also for big money.

Leaving Stamford Bridge are likely to be Billy Gilmour (sadly, for all his talent) to Brighton on a permanent basis, Hakim Ziyech or possibly Christian Pulisic as both want away, while it probably makes sense to give Conor Gallagher maximum playing time this season with another loan.

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso is still likely to sign for Barcelona, Michy Batshuayi could depart on a free and Ethan Ampadu is probably heading back to Italy on loan.

So just a few deals due to be signed off on Thursday then!