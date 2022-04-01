'I now want to see how the team reacts' - Howe

Eddie Howe says he was "pleased with the time away" after his squad travelled to Dubai during the international break.

The Magpies suffered back-to-back defeats in their past two Premier League games - and Howe is now keen to see how his team responds to that setback.

"We were gutted to lose out in the last two games and we felt we were unfortunate with decisions," he said.

"We had a difficult spell of away games so we were pleased with the time away to reset and focus on the final nine games.

"But I now want to see how the team reacts."

On the remaining games of the season, Howe said: "We're still in a relegation battle.

"We need points and we've got a tough run of fixtures, so I think we have to maximise every game.

"We worked the players hard in Dubai for this."