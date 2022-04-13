Kasper Schmeichel says reaching a first European semi-final with Leicester City would be another important step in the club's remarkable journey over recent years.

Reflecting on his time with the Foxes and what reaching the last four of the Europa Conference League would mean, Schmeichel said: "As a club we have grown incredibly.

"Look where we’re sitting today. We're sitting in probably the best training ground in the country. We’ve been in European competitions, we’ve won trophies, we are constantly striving, constantly trying to fight on all fronts where it's interesting and where all the fun is.

"To have experiences like this, like winning the FA Cup, like winning the Community Shield, the Premier League, these are moments in history that we are fighting for every single day to get a chance to compete for.

"I think it's really important that a club like this keeps progressing and keeps that hunger and desire to become better all the time on every level, not just the football level, and that is what this club is all about.

"We probably aren’t the biggest, flashiest club around but we have consistently been able to mix it with the big guys and we’ve done a good job of it so far I think.

"These are the type of games you want to play in, where everything is on the line and you can end up with big prizes. We all play football for the big occasions and tomorrow is a massive occasion for us."