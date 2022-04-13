Liverpool 3-3 Benfica - Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he expecting two very difficult games against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds will face the Spanish side over two legs after a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica.

Klopp's side were held 3-3 by the Portuguese side in their quarter-final second leg at Anfield on Wednesday but advance after a 3-1 win in Lisbon last week.

"We expect a couple of really difficult games. It will be a tough cookie but we are a tough cookie, so who cares?," added Klopp.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times - three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal - and Klopp said: "The manager is the king of the cup competitions.

"So they are experienced and a team full of desire and well organised with top-class players."

On Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Benfica, Klopp added: "I made seven changes and that makes life not easy for the players.

"We lost concentration when we were 3-1 and it looked like we were though.

"It was not exactly what we wanted but it is absolutely not important.

"If we played the best game of the season tonight it wouldn't have made it more likely to get to the final. We are through and that's all that matters and I'm really happy."