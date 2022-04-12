Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool's first-half performance against Manchester City was sloppy, but the second half showed the battling spirit that might make Jurgen Klopp's side this season's Premier League champions.

After a likely telling-off in the dressing room, the Reds came out of the blocks all guns blazing for the second period. They enjoyed one of those 15-minute spells that happens against City, in which Liverpool have scored two or three goals in the past, but yesterday had to settle for one.

A 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium is a good result, and City were exceptional so, on the balance of the game, we'll take it. But now, the Premier League is no longer in Liverpool's hands.

City's fixture list looks easy, but it's often the mid-table teams who unexpectedly nick a point from Pep Guardiola's side and all Liverpool can do now is win their remaining seven games and keep everything crossed.

The smart money is on both sides to win out - meaning Liverpool would finish on 94 points and come second, just three years after earning 97 points and missing out too. That season, of course, they won the Champions League to make up for it.