It was another frustrating game at Villa Park on Saturday as Aston Villa fell to a heavy defeat by Tottenham, despite creating plenty of chances to get back on level terms after Son Heung-min's third-minute opener.

Steven Gerrard's side had won three Premier League games in a row, scoring nine goals in the process, before this bad run of four successive defeats started in early March - so what's gone wrong?

Is there anything the Villa boss can do to bring some consistency back to his team in the closing stages of the season?

