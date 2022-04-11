Your thoughts on Aston Villa's inconsistency this season
- Published
It was another frustrating game at Villa Park on Saturday as Aston Villa fell to a heavy defeat by Tottenham, despite creating plenty of chances to get back on level terms after Son Heung-min's third-minute opener.
Steven Gerrard's side had won three Premier League games in a row, scoring nine goals in the process, before this bad run of four successive defeats started in early March - so what's gone wrong?
Is there anything the Villa boss can do to bring some consistency back to his team in the closing stages of the season?