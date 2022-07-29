St Johnstone v Hibernian - team news

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has several unnamed injury concerns and anticipates being without as many as nine players.

Those include long-term injury victims David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Tony Gallacher.

New goalkeeper Remi Matthews and centre-back Alex Mitchell could make their debuts after joining on loan during the week.

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks, while left-back Lewis Stevenson and versatile Chris Cadden are also expected to miss the trip to Perth, along with long-term knee injury victims Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to contention after a heel problem, but full-back Demetri Mitchell and centre-half Paul Hanlon are still short of match fitness and may not feature this weekend.

Croat left-back Marijan Cabraja and French attacker Elie Youan are available after receiving their work permits.

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless on their opening game of each of the last four league seasons, losing twice, although all were away from home, while Hibs have won on the opening day of each of their five Premiership seasons.

