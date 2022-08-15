Former Aston Villa defender Micah Richards says Saturday's win over Everton was just what Steven Gerrard needed after a rocky start to the season.

As well as losing to Bournemouth on the opening day, much was made of boss Gerrard's comments about Tyrone Mings' omission from the side.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "A win was what they needed because they were going into this game with a sort of nervous energy especially after the performance last week.

"Today they were the better team for 80 minutes. Everton in fairness did come back in that last 10 minutes but it just wasn’t enough.

"In terms of the Mings situation, it was always going to be tough, wasn’t it? When you get the armband stripped it’s tough to take but I think he handled it very well and the best way to respond is performing well. He had a few nervous moments but all in all he had a good game."

