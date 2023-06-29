We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Man United this season.

Here are some of your picks:

Ben: I'd love to see Alvaro Fernandez and Ethan Laird given a chance at full-back. Both are Premier League level. Sell one of Dalot/Wan-Bissaka at right-back. More cover for Luke Shaw when he's playing centre-back.

Mahir: It's got to be Isak Hansen Aaroen. It's past time this man got a chance to shine. His got silky-smooth passing, is press-resistant like the best La Liga midfielders, and has remarkable dribbling and creativity.

Jakob: Big year for Charlie McNeil. If United don’t manage to get a striker signing over the line before pre-season starts, he has a real opportunity to tear it up. If he comes to that first session firing on all cylinders, we could see him get a whole lot of minutes and a whole lot of goals this year.

Harrison: I think Kobbie Mainoo will have a breakout season. I watched him play in the FA youth cup final against Nottingham Forest u18’s and he was a class above everyone, reminded me of a young Paul Pogba. Erik ten Hag has a big youngster on his hands here!

Shane: Garnacho! OK, he kind of broke through last season but, I suspect, he'll be given the (iconic) number-seven shirt for the 23-24 season and, if so, you'd expect that to mean more minutes. If that happens I think this will be the season where he 'really' breaks through! The kid has so much potential and he's fearless! Future Ballon d'Or winner.