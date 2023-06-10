Rangers open talks for striker Lammers - gossip

Rangers have opened talks with Atalanta for striker Sam Lammers and are confident they can team him up with Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers in an £8m double deal. (Daily Record), external

There is still significant work to do in order for Rangers to complete a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. (Sky Sports), external

Ex-Rangers forward Kris Boyd hopes Michael Beale follows Ange Postecoglou, Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers with a move to the Premier League from Glasgow since it means he will have been doing a great job at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun), external

There's no point in Rangers celebrating Ange Postecoglou's Celtic exit when their own house "still needs putting in order", says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record), external

