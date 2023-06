Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted, in the words of his campaign, his fifth and final bid to acquire Manchester United.

So what's going on? Is the Qatari banker about to pull out of the race?

Football reporter Simon Stone, BBC economics editor Faisal Islam and BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent get stuck into just that on the latest episode of How To Buy A Football Club.

