Walcott and Elyounoussi to leave Southampton

Theo Walcott looks emotional after final gameGetty Images

Southampton have confirmed Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi will leave the club on expiry of the contracts on 30 June.

34-year-old Walcott - who was an academy graduate with Saints - will leave after his second spell with the club having re-signed in 2020, nearly 15 years on from his transfer for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

Midfielder Elyounoussi departs after five years with Southampton, where made 90 appearances and scored nine times.

The club also confirmed talks are ongoing to offer goalkeeper Willy Caballero a new deal with his current contract also coming to an end.

