Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity, external

A lot of us looked at this game as the start of the resurgence. We pinned our hopes on picking something up against Wolves, before the visit of Newcastle on Thursday.

What we were served up after going behind has done very little to fan the flames of hope in our battle against relegation.

This Everton side seems unrecognisable from what we saw during Frank Lampard’s first two home games in charge.

The fear is evident. Taking responsibility seems to have been left to a 21-year-old Anthony Gordon, with senior players eager to hide when we need them most.

The way this side capitulates when faced with any sort of adversity in a game is alarming. You know once we go behind, the game is gone.

Mental fragility is deep rooted in our club. Years of failure and mediocrity has taken hold and no one seems to know how to remedy it.

This football club dictates how most of our weeks pan out. The mental burden of a relegation battle and potential impending doom does nothing in making the working week go any quicker. The only hope we have is that us as fans can pull this side through.

You never give up on the ones you love and we’ll never give up on our club. We pray the players feel the same, before it’s too late.