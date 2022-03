Thomas Tuchel has urged Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen to reject a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer and remain at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Premier League rivals Manchester United and Paris-St-Germain are interested in Barca's 23-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, who is yet to commit his future to the La Liga giants. (Sport - in Spanish), external

