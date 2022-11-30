Newly-appointed manager Michael Beale is confident he will have the support of the Rangers board in upcoming transfer windows.

“The guarantees that I have are the same as the last two managers (Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard),” he said. “If players are identified within the budget, the board has always supported (the managers).

“I’ve been made aware that there’s definitely an opportunity for the right players, in the right positions."

Rangers are nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Beale admits it will be "difficult" to get back into the title race.

“My job is to chase [Celtic] down, the players’ job is to chase them down," Beale added to Sky Sports.

“That’s a mentality shift in terms of how we look at things, because when I left here we were the one in front. So now the mentality’s shifted and we have to chase them down.

“It starts with winning all the other games, it doesn’t start with games against them. We have to get closer. The most important thing right now is we have to reconnect with our fans in terms of the way we play, I think that’s really important.”