Goldson back for Rangers

Influential centre-half Connor Goldson makes his long-awaited return from injury as Michael Beale makes only one alteration from the side that defeated Hibs on Saturday.

Midfielder John Lundstram, who had deputised in central defence at the weekend, drops to the bench.

He is joined there by Leon King as the centre-half also returns from injury, while fellow teenager Adam Devine continues at left-back in the continued absence of Borna Barisic through his involvement with Croatia at the World Cup and the injured Ridvan Yilmaz.

Striker Antonio Colak and midfielder Steven Davies are missing for the second game in a row.

