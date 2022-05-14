'Talent and personality wins trophies'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reacts the the FA Cup final win on BBC Two: "We're here to lift trophies, we work so hard all season. To come here and get over the line means a lot to everyone. The fans deserve it, the whole club.

"It's a big moment for us, we haven't been in this final for some time so to win it was special.

"It was difficult, we knew it would be. We've had so many games in a short space of time. It was a big blow with Mo going off and Fab last week. But that's what we're all about, the attitude and mentality to keep going and to dig in when it's tough. So to win it on penalties is incredible. All credit to the boys.

"It's fine margins, especially in finals, as we know in the last two. We've just got to give everything like we always do. We've got to work for each other and play with the players that we've got. It's incredible some of the talent we have got in the dressing room and the personalities. You put that together and you win trophies really.

"We've won two so far this season. We've still got some big games left. We just need to keep on going right until the end and see what we can finish on.

"We've got to recover quickly, another big game on Tuesday against Southampton, we have to be ready for that. And then Wolves at the weekend to finish the Premier League season off and then the Champions League final.

"We have three big games left and hopefully we can win all three and finish the season on a high."