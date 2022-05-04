Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

At a time when our club's Premier League status hangs on a cliff edge, passionate and raucous Evertonians reminded everyone what it means to support your club, even at the grimmest of times.

Goodison Road on Sunday was a scene I had never witnessed before - and I don’t just mean the raising and carrying of a dog above the crowds.

Throngs of loyal supporters donned flags, scarves and all things Everton to welcome the players to the first of our six 'cup finals' before the end of the season. Thick blue smoke guided the players to their destination. The noise was deafening and surely rang in the ears of the players and coaching staff all afternoon.

There could be no mistake what our football club means to us. The players certainly understood what we are all about, if they didn’t already know. Everton is our club. We have to do what we can to save it.

The players responded. Sunday’s win has changed the mood around the fanbase and highlighted how important we can be when it comes to impacting the performance of the team. At Leicester City on Sunday, plans are afoot for us to take that kind of welcome on the road.

Evertonians assemble. Your club needs you.