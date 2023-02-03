Leicester academy product Ian Baraclough has been discussing the Foxes' transfer window on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

Baraclough, who went on to represent clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Notts County and Scunthorpe, said: "They've worked very hard to get three top young players in. Profiles that fit what the club are all about, bringing in young players, working with them, and potentially selling them on for a lot more having done well for the club.

"Victor Kristiansen, Harry Souttar - who knows English football - is a top signing at centre-half and Tete could be something like Riyad Mahrez when they first signed Riyad."

Leicester were also linked with Leeds United's Jack Harrison but the signing fell through on deadline day.

"The player may have been disappointed at that, certainly Leicester would have been disappointed at that," said Baraclough.

"It would have been the icing on the cake for them."

