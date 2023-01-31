Hibs defender Emmanuel Johnson has gone on loan until December at MLS side Austin FC, who have an option to make the deal permanent for a six-figure fee.

American Johnson, 19, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at FC Edinburgh in League 1, netting twice in 12 games.

“This is a great opportunity for EJ to flourish in a competitive league in his home nation," said Hibs academy director Steve Kean.

“This loan will make him a better player that can either help us in the future or support the club financially if they choose to take the option."