Johnson joins Austin FC on loan

Hibs defender Emmanuel Johnson has gone on loan until December at MLS side Austin FC, who have an option to make the deal permanent for a six-figure fee.

American Johnson, 19, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at FC Edinburgh in League 1, netting twice in 12 games.

“This is a great opportunity for EJ to flourish in a competitive league in his home nation," said Hibs academy director Steve Kean.

“This loan will make him a better player that can either help us in the future or support the club financially if they choose to take the option."