Your deadline day hopes for Wolves

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Wolves so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Bruno Lage.

Stuart: I have long admired Divock Origi at Liverpool, but there is a need for reinforcements among the centre-halves - Phil Jones or Eric Bailly could make good squad players for cover there.

James: This window is something else. We have signed a player who was already in our squad - Hwang - and another player - Kawabe - who has immediately gone on loan. The best is that we have allowed Traore to leave on loan, in the hope that Barcelona may buy him in the summer. Absolutely hopeless.

David: Really sorry to see Adama leave, he has a special talent. I just hope the board aren’t offering Trincao as his replacement. Hope we can get Broja.

Alan: Awful so far. Lost a class player in Traore and brought in nothing but a bunch of prospects. We are on the brink of being a really good team but selling our better players will get us nowhere. I don't know how the loan process works, I guess Barcelona will pay Adama's wages, but that's not providing capital for investing in a real replacement.

