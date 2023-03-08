Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Kai Havertz’s first Champions League goal? The strike that won Chelsea the 2021 final against Manchester City. Tuesday’s penalty - at the second attempt – appears another momentous moment in his Blues career, offering new promise for a campaign which felt perilously close to extinction.

A divisive figure who often frustrates, his superb performance against Dortmund showed why he’s been rated so highly - and was so sought after at Bayer Leverkusen.

Just when you’re ready to write him off given his miserly goal return, he delivers when everything is on the line. With ice coursing through his veins, he stepped up (and stuttered!) to convert the decisive spot-kick. There could be no denying his passion and desire for helping the club to another statement victory in Europe.

The relief and joy was palpable - summed up by a fist-pumping, smiling Graham Potter geeing up the crowd. With the Champions League quarter-final ties still five weeks away, there’s plenty of time for this side to grow and develop as Potter and his coaching staff really begin shaping the club’s future and look to build upon crucial back-to-back victories.

The debate around the decision to retake the penalty will rumble on, but that luck could be what’s needed to breathe new life into a team with a knack of rising to the occasion on the biggest stage. Let’s see whether this huge boost can be a catalyst for a rallying finish.

Havertz earned the moniker ‘King Kai’ for his exploits two years ago in Porto, and showed under the lights at a raucous Stamford Bridge why Potter was right to keep faith in his number 29.