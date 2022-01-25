Jat Sogi, Punjabi Villans, external

As most Villa fans will agree, this is the type of game we would have lost under previous managers post O'Neill. But, under Gerrard, we seem to have found some grit and determination as well as some free-flowing stylish football, which was shown on Saturday lunchtime.

In the first half, we controlled the game and played some slick one-touch football. In the second half, Everton made it scrappy and physical but our players stood up to the challenge.

Although apprehensive of his appointment, I think I speak for all Villa fans that our club has made the right decision. The players all seem to want to play for him and his ability to attract big names such as Coutinho speaks volumes of where he can and wants to take Villa. That, at the moment, is to challenge for European places.

The rest of the transfer window will be exciting - names such as Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Boubacar Kamara have all been mentioned. Whether any of them materialise remains to be seen but the rest of the season will surely be an exciting one for us Villa fans.